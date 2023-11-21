Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 445,710 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,710 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of ChampionX worth $98,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

