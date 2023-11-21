Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 281,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,066,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMB stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

