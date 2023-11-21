Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 281,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,066,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
EMB stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
