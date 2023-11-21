Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,295 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $111,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.33%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

