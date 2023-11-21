Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.48% of Saia worth $134,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Saia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 524.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.12.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $419.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.