Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $133,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $214.73 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

