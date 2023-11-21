Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 340,702 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $122,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $867,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $10,373,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

