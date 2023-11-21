Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $76,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.