Bessemer Securities LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,481.99 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,485.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,297.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

