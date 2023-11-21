Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,633,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $311.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

