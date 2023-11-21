Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $354.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
