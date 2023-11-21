Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 450 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

