Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.30 EPS.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

