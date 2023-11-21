Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.1-$43.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.14 billion.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBY opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.