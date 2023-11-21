BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $178,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

