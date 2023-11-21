Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 40,000 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Further Reading

