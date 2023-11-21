BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

BM Technologies Trading Up 10.6 %

BM Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.04. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BMTX. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

