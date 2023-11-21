BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.07.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

