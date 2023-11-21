Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $189.55

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

