Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) vs. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Head-To-Head Review

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Buzzi and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buzzi N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 16.10% 14.89% 7.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Buzzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Buzzi pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Buzzi pays out -25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Buzzi and Martin Marietta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buzzi N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -225.79 Martin Marietta Materials $6.65 billion 4.23 $866.80 million $17.23 26.42

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi. Buzzi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Buzzi and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buzzi 0 3 1 0 2.25 Martin Marietta Materials 1 3 11 0 2.67

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $471.79, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Buzzi.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Buzzi on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A. was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. and changed its name to Buzzi S.p.A. in May 2023. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy. Buzzi S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fimedi – S.P.A.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

