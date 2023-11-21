C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 259,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

