Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.25

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 119165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,329 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 164,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Caleres by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

