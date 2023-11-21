Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.89. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 2,626 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $529.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

