Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 931,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,987. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

