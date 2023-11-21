Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 327,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,675. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

