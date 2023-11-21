Capita (LON:CPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Capita Trading Up 5.4 %

CPI traded up GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.24 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,776. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,012.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.48.

Get Capita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 100,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,268.61). In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,268.61). Also, insider Tim Weller purchased 539,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £91,659.92 ($114,675.24). Insiders have purchased a total of 642,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,918,235 over the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.