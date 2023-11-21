Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

CAPR stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 4.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

