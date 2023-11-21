Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 16,749 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

