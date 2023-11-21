CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $263.85 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $263.85 million and $846,938.02 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00006977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.84 or 1.00063028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.51665923 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $507,743.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

