Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,206 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $124,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

