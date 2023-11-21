CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $40,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

