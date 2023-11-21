CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.47.

CX stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 678.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

