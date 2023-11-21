Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.43. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 22,573 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CGAU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.