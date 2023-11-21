Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.