Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 30,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 48,366 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $43.88.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

