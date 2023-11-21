Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Down to $40.10

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.10, but opened at $38.55. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 43,338 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,734,000 after buying an additional 208,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

