Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $216.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

