Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 7,256,367 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 7,256,367 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $9,505,840.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 258,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $307,496.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 282,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $420,627.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $139,259.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $138,299.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $147,075.00.

ProKidney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. ProKidney Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in ProKidney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

