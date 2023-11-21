Charles Lim Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 650,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,700,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 5.6% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 658,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,480. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

