Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $53,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. 190,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,113. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $144.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

