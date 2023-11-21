Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,186.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,193.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,928.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,981.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

