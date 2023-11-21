Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

