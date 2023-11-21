Clean Energy Transition LLP Sells 864,994 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,146 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 864,994 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. 250,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,359. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

