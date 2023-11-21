CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 7.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 165,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 179,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CMC Metals Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

