Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Raised by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,691 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises 9.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $49,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 261,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. 31,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,971. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

