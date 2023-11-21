Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

