Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.23. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 199,072 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 2.4 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is -1,900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 612,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

