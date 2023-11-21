Comparing CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) & Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -66.34% -90.50% -14.41% CureVac N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and CureVac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 2 4 6 1 2.46 CureVac 1 0 3 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $48.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. CureVac has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 201.62%. Given CureVac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CureVac is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

93.9% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CureVac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CureVac has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $587.00 million 12.14 -$269.72 million ($2.87) -17.31 CureVac $42.88 million 29.08 -$262.38 million N/A N/A

CureVac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CureVac beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy. It also develops medicines for various indications that are in phase 3 study, including Eplontersen as a monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection to treat all types of ATTR; Olezarsen for patients with FCS and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG); Donidalorsen for patients with hereditary angioedema; ION363 for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Tofersen to inhibit the production of superoxide dismutase 1; Pelacarsen for patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a); and Bepirovirsen to inhibit the production of viral proteins associated with hepatitis B virus. In addition, the company develops Cimdelirsen to inhibit the production of growth hormone receptor; IONIS-FB-LRx to inhibit the production of complement factor B and the alternative complement pathway; and ION224 to reduce the production of diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2. It has a strategic collaboration with Biogen for the treatment of neurological disorders; and collaboration and license agreement with Metagenomi, Inc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis, Roche, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and PTC Therapeutics. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer therapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

