Comparing Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj and Autoliv are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nokian Renkaat Oyj and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokian Renkaat Oyj N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 4.15% 20.97% 6.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokian Renkaat Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 1 7 4 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Autoliv has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Nokian Renkaat Oyj.

Dividends

Nokian Renkaat Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nokian Renkaat Oyj pays out 162.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Autoliv pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokian Renkaat Oyj and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokian Renkaat Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.89 8.82 Autoliv $10.06 billion 0.86 $423.00 million $4.84 21.24

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Nokian Renkaat Oyj. Nokian Renkaat Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Nokian Renkaat Oyj on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment offers tires for forestry machinery; and special tires for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery, as well as retreading materials and truck tires. The Vianor segment sells car and van tires, as well as truck tires under the Nokian brand, and other tire brands; and other automotive products and services. The company offers its products through its own Vianor service centers and service centers run by partners, the Nokian Tyres Authorized Dealer (NAD) partners, the N-Tyre retailers, and other tire and vehicle retailers, as well as online stores. Nokian Renkaat Oyj was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Nokia, Finland.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

