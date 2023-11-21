Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.10. Compass shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 256,895 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $961.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,020 shares of company stock worth $381,608. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.