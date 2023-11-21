Contrasting Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Entergy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Spine Injury Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $13.76 billion 1.52 $1.10 billion $6.96 14.22 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 23.61 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -0.38

Analyst Recommendations

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entergy and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 4 6 0 2.45 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.56% 10.77% 2.39% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Summary

Entergy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 5,000 MW of nuclear power. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.